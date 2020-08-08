Yuzvendra Chahal who has entertained his fans with his videos of TikTok videos has gotten hitched to his girlfriend Dhanashree Verma. The two have made an announcement about the same on their social media accounts and the moment they shared the snaps, Chennai Super Kings had a hilarious take on social media. Yuzvendra shared the snap of himself with the family. Donned in a lavender traditional attire Dhanashree looked very pretty as she smiled for the shutterbugs. Both shared the pictures of roka on social media. Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: A Look At 5 Funny Moments of the Spinner As he Turns 30.

Dhanashree Verma is a doctor, choreographer and has quite too many followers. She has over 425k followers on social media already. Talking about the pictures of roka, the two looked adorable as they posed for the snaps together. The also posed alongside respective families. Check out the pictures shared on social media below.

View this post on Instagram We said “Yes” along with our families ❤️ #rokaceremony A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on Aug 8, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

Tweet by Chennai Super Kings

Congratulations guys! Personal advise to Yuzi from the Kings: Surrender to the Queen, otherwise checkmate only! 😋 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 8, 2020

Yuzi very often has shared the snapshots of they playing virtual ludo with each other. But no one had really thought that they would actually get hitched. The two managed to keep their love story under wraps and not many have had an idea of their fairy tale.

