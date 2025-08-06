New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Seven-time European Tour winner and Olympic Silver Medallist Tommy Fleetwood will bring further star power to the 4 million US Dollars India Championship, as he joins career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy at Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19. European Ryder Cup star Fleetwood makes a long-awaited return to India for the inaugural India Championship, sponsored by DP World, teeing it up in Delhi for the first time since 2016. The Englishman was named European Number One after topping the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2017, and the following year made a memorable Ryder Cup debut in Paris, winning four points out of five to help his side to victory. He has gone on to represent Europe twice more, delivering the winning moment in Rome in 2023 in his 3 and 1 victory over Rickie Fowler. Fleetwood is also passionate about giving back to the game - establishing the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Formby Hall in England, where he grew up playing the game, and at the Golf Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates in his adopted home of Dubai. DP World and the DP World Tour (also known as the European Tour) launched the India Championship this season. It is co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Fleetwood said as per a press release: "I cannot wait to get back to Delhi for the DP World India Championship. It is such an amazing place - the people, the food, I am looking forward to soaking it all in. But mainly I am aiming to play some good golf and entertain the Indian fans at an important point in the season."

"I am also very much looking forward to playing at Delhi Golf Club again. I remember it as a tight, challenging, strategic golf course. I think it is a great leveller, where players with all styles of play can contend, so it should help to make for a very exciting week." The new tournament follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, won by Eugenio Chacarra, and further boosts the Tour's momentum in the region. Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer at DP World said: "India is a key part of our global business, and hosting a tournament of this scale reflects our long-term commitment to the country. With Rory McIlroy already confirmed, we are pleased to have Tommy Fleetwood joining the field, adding to what promises to be a world-class lineup. The tournament will shine a global spotlight on India's place in the world of professional golf, and we are very proud to be bringing this international event to Delhi in October."

This championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. (ANI)

