Patna (Bihar) [India], February 23 (ANI): Former Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari expressed gratitude to the Bihar government after young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi was felicitated for his outstanding achievements and rewarded Rs 50 lakh.

Vaibhav was honoured by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, who presented the cash award in recognition of the batter's remarkable performances that have brought pride to both the state and the nation, as per a press release from BCA.

Thanking the state leadership, Rakesh Tiwari lauded the gesture as a significant boost for cricket in Bihar.

"I sincerely thank the Bihar Government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recognising Vaibhav's achievements. Such encouragement sends a powerful message to young athletes across the state that excellence in sports is valued and supported," Tiwari said.

Congratulating Vaibhav, the former BCA chief praised the youngster's dedication and temperament.

"Vaibhav's performances reflect exceptional talent, discipline, and fearlessness. His success is not only a personal milestone but also an inspiration for aspiring cricketers from Bihar. I congratulate him wholeheartedly and wish him continued success at higher levels," he added.

Earlier this month, Vaibhav produced a sensational performance in the finals of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 against England. He hammered a breathtaking century. He completed his hundred in just 55 balls, making it the fastest century ever scored in an Under-19 World Cup final.

Vaibhav rewrote multiple records during his innings, as he also became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. He smashed 15 sixes, breaking the previous record of 12 sixes held by Australia's Michael Hill.

Vaibhav played a stunning knock of 175 runs off just 80 balls in the final. Batting at a blistering strike rate of 218.75, his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Remarkably, 150 of his runs came through boundaries alone. (ANI)

