New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan expressed their condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, lauding his contributions to the Indian economy and his visionary leadership.

Singh, who passed away on Thursday night, is remembered for his pivotal role in shaping India's economic reforms.

Taking to X, Gambhir said that Manmohan was "one of a kind". "Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was truly one of a kind. His contribution especially towards bringing economic stability to our country will be studied by future generations. May god give strength to his family and loved ones," Gambhir wrote in his post.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1872377354213036325

Suresh Raina expressed his condolences on X, saying "Rest In Peace"

https://x.com/ImRaina/status/1872336121860071747

Shikhar Dhawan said that the former PM will be missed, hailing him as a "visionary leader".

"A great soul and a visionary leader. You will be missed. Rest in peace, sir," he wrote in his post on X.

https://x.com/SDhawan25/status/1872342865273319736

Irfan Pathan also posted on X saying that India and its economy will forever be "indebted" to Manmohan.

"India and its economy will forever be indebted to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji for his remarkable contributions. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family," he wrote.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1872424011902394479

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS said in a statement.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house. (ANI)

