London [UK], November 8 (ANI): Former England cricketer Cecilia Robinson passed away at the age of 97.

According to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Cecilia was the first person born in Canterbury to play Test cricket, and she represented her county for three decades.

Also Read | Kapil Dev Blasts Indian Players for Preferring IPL Over International Cricket After Virat Kohli-Led Side's Failure To Qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals.

"The thoughts of everyone at the ECB are with the friends and family of former England Women player Cecilia Robinson, who has died aged 97," ECB said in a statement.

Captain for Kent Women, Cecilia scored two Test centuries and captained her country on one occasion. She played 14 Tests for England, between 1949 and 1963.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Transfer News: Real Madrid Star Prefers Move To PSG As French Giants Express Interest.

According to Kent Cricket, after retiring from her cricket career, she became Games Mistress at Roedean School in East Sussex, eventually becoming head of Roedean's Junior House, and was also Women's captain of Tenterden Golf Club. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)