New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Big Bash League Season 13, former England batter Ian Bell joined Melbourne Renegades as an assistant coach and he will work under head coach David Saker.

In recent years, Bell has focused more on expanding his experience in coaching. He previously worked in the BBL with Hobart Hurricanes in 2021-22 as an assistant under then-coach Adam Griffith.

Also Read | Rashid Khan Withdraws From Big Bash League 2023-24 Due to Back Injury.

Along with this, the former English star also worked with New Zealand earlier this year as a consultant before the ODI World Cup. His career has also seen him having stints with England Under-19s, Derbyshire, Birmingham Phoenix and Chennai Braves in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten talked about Bell's appointment and said as quoted from the club's official website, "We're thrilled to have someone of Bell's caliber at the Renegades. His experience at the international and domestic level speaks for itself; he offers that fresh voice and expertise every club needs to succeed in the Big Bash. He'll be a great fit and we can't wait for what he's going to bring in BBL|13."

Also Read | India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Bell has had a fair share of experience in the BBL as a player as he was a part of the championship-winning Perth Scorchers in the 2016/17 season before returning five seasons later as an assistant coach at the Hobart Hurricanes.

He will have the liberty to work with an experienced playing group of players which includes a lot of his long-time opponents. The Renegades added Bell's former Ashes rivals Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon to their experienced squad which includes the likes of Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson. He will also work with some of the familiar overseas names like Quinton de Kock, Joe Clarke and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bell will be looking to help the team win their third consecutive season. The Melbourne Renegades will open their BBL|13 campaign at the SCG against the Sydney Sixers on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)