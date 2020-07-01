Lausanne, Jul 1 (AP) An appeal to overturn an Asian soccer election for seats on the FIFA Council was heard at sport's highest court on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Mariyam Mohamed, a soccer official from the Maldives, has requested that the election results at the Asian Football Confederation's congress in April 2019 should be annulled.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Update: Mumbai Could to Host All Indian Premier League 13 Matches, Says Report.

Mohamed claims the Asian soccer body did not follow its own election rules and breached a statute protecting gender equality.

The CAS verdict is expected to take at least several weeks.

Also Read | Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Reply to ICC's Guessing Game Post Shows Indian Cricket Team Bowler's Funny Side.

Asia's seven delegates on the 37-member FIFA Council, including AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, were all elected at the meeting 15 months ago.

Mohamed was a candidate for a FIFA seat reserved for women. It was won by Mahfuza Akhter Kiron of Bangladesh.

After the election in Malaysia, Mohamed filed a formal complaint with the AFC alleging undue influence over the election by Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah.

Mohamed claimed her opponent was supported by the Kuwaiti sheikh, and said he summoned her to a meeting to say she had no future in soccer if she stayed in the election. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)