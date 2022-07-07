Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) Former India forward Shyam Thapa was on Thursday chosen as the Mohun Bagan Ratna, the club's highest honour, which he would receive on its foundation day ceremony on July 29.

Famous for his bicycle kick and back volleys, Thapa made his name for East Bengal in the mid-1960s and early 70s before arch-rivals Mohun Bagan roped him in 1977 for a record sum of Rs 50,000.

The Mariners in that season won triple titles of IFA Shield, Rovers Cup and Durand.

He went on to play in the green-and-maroon jersey for seven consecutive seasons as he was also made the skipper in 1982.

Thapa also scored a goal against the Pele-studded New York Cosmos in Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw in an exhibition match in 1977.

Thapa was the chairman of the All India Football Federation's technical committee before it was disbanded and CoA took over.

"I am honored. I have no hesitation in admitting that I waited for the 'Mohun Bagan Ratna'. I am very happy," the 74-year-old said.

The ceremony was held virtually last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mohun Bagan working committee also picked talented youngster Kiyan Nassiri as the 'Best Forward', while Liston Colaco was adjudged the Best Footballer.

Former goalkeeper Balai Dey will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement, the club stated.

THE AWARDEES

Best Athlete: Bapi Sekh; Best Forward: Kiyan Nassiri; Best Sports Journalist: Ashok Dasgupta; Best Sports Official: VC Praveen (Gokulam Kerala FC); Best Cricketer: Prinann Dutta; Best Footballer: Liston Colaco; Lifetime Achievement: Balai Dey; Mohun Bagan Ratna: Shyam Thapa. PTI

