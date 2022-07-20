Manchester [UK], July 20 (ANI): Jesse Lingard has offers from various clubs including West Ham who is also waiting on his decision along with Nottingham Forest who recently showed their interest.

The English international has offers from various clubs around the world including premier league and clubs outside of the premiere league as well. It is said that Nottingham Forest has also put on a substantial offer for the midfielder but he is yet to decide which team he wants to join next as per Sky Sports.

West Ham is awaiting the decision from Lingard and it is highly likely that he will choose the club as his next destination after the successful loan period last season.

The 29-year-old recently had his contact with Manchester United expire on the June 30 and is a free agent as of now. Having a successful stint as a loanee last season at West Ham, he is likely to join the club on a permanent deal this time around. He scored nine goals and provided three assists during his time at the club.

He is well known for his time spent at Manchester United where he played at the top level for years. Racking up a total of 231 appearances and 35 goals for the team in all competitions. He won 3 major trophies in his time spend at the Manchester based club. (ANI)

