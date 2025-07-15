Brussels, Jul 15 (AP) Belgian gymnast Nina Derwael, a former Olympic champion on the uneven bars, is retiring from the sport, her national federation said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Derwael won the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and has decided to call it quits after capturing two more titles at the European Championships in June.

Also Read | Lance Klusener Reinstated As Durban's Super Giants' Head Coach Ahead of SA20 2026 Season.

"Winning double gold at the European Championships a month and a half ago was the last highlight of her long and extremely successful gymnastics career, and the perfect time for her to retire," the federation said.

Derwael won multiple medals at major championships. She was crowned world champion on the uneven bars in 2018 and 2019.

Also Read | India's Likely Playing XI for 4th Test vs England: Arshdeep Singh To Make Debut? Check Changes India Could Make To Their Playing 11 in Manchester.

"I have achieved everything I wanted to. I proved what I was capable of," she said, adding that she no longer wants to put her body under extreme strain.

"Recently, I have increasingly found myself asking: Hasn't it been enough? Is it worth risking my body?' Ultimately, I have to conclude that it has been enough," she said. AP

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)