Lahore, November 17: Current national selector and former pacer Aaqib Javed is likely to be appointed as the permanent head coach in white-ball formats before Pakistan visit Zimbabwe for ODI and T20I series. Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe between November 24 and December 5 for three ODIs and as many T20Is. A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Javed who was initially reluctant to take on the coaching assignment had now been convinced by chairman Mohsin Naqvi to handle the responsibility. 'Pakistan Cricket Ko Kya Hogaya Hai...' Aaqib Javed Claims Gautam Gambhir Expressed Concerns About Downfall of Pakistan Team (Watch Video).

“The Pakistan squad will fly to Harare straight from Australia after playing their final T20I on Monday so the new head coach will join them in Zimbabwe,” the source said. Javed, who is presently the senior national selector, has vast coaching experience with the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and recently was also the bowling coach of Sri Lanka.

He was also the bowling coach of Pakistan and the head coach of the under-19 side in the past. The PCB initially wanted Australian Jason Gillespie, the Test side's coach, to take over as the white ball head coach as well but he declined the offer to spend time with his family. Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Streamlined List of Centrally Contracted Players, Focusing on Emerging Talent.

Gillespie was asked to be the interim coach for the white ball series in Australia after South Africa's Gary Kirsten resigned before the tour to Australia. Pakistan will fly to South Africa from Zimbabwe for a white ball series and two Tests before returning home in January. 7/21/2024

