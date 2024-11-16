The ongoing white-ball tour of Australia for Pakistan's Haris Rauf has been nothing short of magical, where the speedster has tormented Australian batters first in One-Day Internationals, and now in T20 Internationals. Rauf claimed a spell-bounding four-wicket haul in AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 at Sydney, which helped the bowler draw level with teammate Shadab Khan as Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in 20-overs international format. Rauf and Shadab have now each claimed 107 international wickets, with the former's coming in 72 innings, while the latter took 96. Australia Defeat Pakistan by 13 Runs in 2nd T20I 2024: Spencer Johnson's Five-Wicket Haul Helps AUS Secure Series Victory Over PAK.

Rauf, who first played for Pakistan in 2020, has become the backbone of their white-ball bowling unit and has showcased his skills regularly for the nation under high-pressure situations.

Most T20I Wickets For Pakistan

Player Wickets Innings Haris Rauf 107 74 Shadab Khan 107 104 Shahid Afridi 97 98 Shaheen Shah Afridi 96 72 Umar Gul 85 60

Behind Rauf, and Shadab comes former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who claimed 97 wickets in 98 innings, while current bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi sits in fourth place with 96. Former pacer Umar Gul rounds off an exemplary top-five list with 85 from 60 innings.

In the ongoing white-ball tour, Rauf has claimed 15 wickets from five matches - 10 in ODIs, and 5 in T20Is - making him the most successful from both sides thus far.

Shaheen has the chance to over Shahid when both teams clash in AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I on November 18 at Hobart.

