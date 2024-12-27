Mumbai, December 27: "Manmohan Singh ji's demise is a profound loss for India," said legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar hailing the former prime minister who passed away on Thursday night. Singh is remembered for his pivotal role in shaping India's economic reforms. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi. Indian Players Wear Black Armbands at MCG To Honour Former PM Manmohan Singh During IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 4th Test (See Pics).

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS said in a statement.

Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet

Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s demise is a profound loss for India. His contributions to our nation shall always be remembered. My prayers are with his family and loved ones as we mourn his passing away. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/NO6jB1UZoL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2024

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

Speaking of Tendulkar, the 'Master Blaster' is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Former Cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan Condole the Death of Former Prime Minister.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport's history. Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Tendulkar was also a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992. From 2008 to 2013, Tendulkar represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, winning the tournament in 2013.

