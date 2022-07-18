St John's [Antigua], July 18 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Denesh Ramdin announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on Monday.

Ramdin played his last match for West Indies in a T20I in December 2019. However, he will continue to play franchise cricket.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce my retirement from international cricket. The past 14 years have been a dream come true. I fulfilled my childhood dreams by playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago, and the West Indies," wrote Ramdin on his Instagram.

"My career afforded me the opportunity to see the world, make friends from different cultures and still be able to appreciate where I came from," he stated further.

The wicketkeeper-batter has failed to find a team at the upcoming edition of the CPL, despite having represented Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders from 2013 to 2021.

He has played 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is. He started out in Test cricket, making his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2005.

He played a part in West Indies T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016.

Ramdin led West Indies in 17 matches - 13 Tests, three T20Is and an ODI after he was named West Indies' Test captain in 2014, taking over from Daren Sammy, who had retired from the format. Jason Holder replaced him at the helm in 2015. (ANI)

