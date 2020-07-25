Leeds [UK], July 25 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he regrets ranting against Liverpool during a Premier League clash at Anfield Stadium.

Lampard had found himself in a war of words during a thrilling encounter which ended in a 5-3 defeat for his side.

After the match, one of the videos went viral on social media as well, in which the Chelsea boss was seen really angry at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"To be honest, I have seen the video and I was there. In terms of the language I used, I do regret that. These things get played a lot on social media. I have two young daughters on social media, but in terms of my passion to defend my team, then no regrets," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp to toast their success. There were things I didn't like from their bench, not Jurgen Klopp, but their bench. Emotions run high in this game," he added.

Lampard had clashed against Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders during Chelsea's 3-5 defeat against Liverpool last week as well.

Chelsea is currently at the the fourth place in the Premier League standings with 63 points from 37 matches.

The side will take on Wolves in their final Premier League game.

If Chelsea manages to win this match, then the Frank Lampard-side would qualify for the Champions League. (ANI)

