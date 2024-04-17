Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of fans following his heartwarming gesture during Kolkata Knight Riders's 2-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals at iconic Eden Gardens in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR came close to dethroning RR from the summit of the table but fell short in a high-scoring chase thriller following Jos Buttler's blitzkreig (107*).

After the game, Shah Rukh shook hands and embraced Buttler, who was the main architect of his team's 2-wicket defeat.

After suffering the second defeat of the season, Shah Rukh visited the KKR dressing room and delivered a motivational speech to the players.

He especially assured team mentor Gautam Gambhir not to feel down, as the team would bounce back in their upcoming matches.

"There are days in our lives, in sports, especially when we don't deserve to lose and there are days when we don't deserve to win. But days are like that, which turns things around. Today, we didn't deserve to lose. All of us played extremely well. We have to be very very proud of ourselves. Please don't feel sad or down. Feel as happy as we fell whenever we come to the changing room and we are on a high so maintain the high. The main thing is the energy in all of us and I think we have great energy on the field. We have lovely energy here," Shah Rukh said in a video posted by KKR on X.

"Personally, everybody is bonding together. Honestly, it is a very proud day for the way we all played. I think all of us won't take individual names, that's been taken. GG (Gautam Gambhir), don't feel down, we would all be bouncing back. It is God's plan today, as Rinku (Singh) says. I think this is what we would like, we will be back with more and better God's plans. Thank you everyone and God bless you all," he added.

Recapping the match, after being put to bat, Sunil Narine's blitz powered KKR to a herculean total of 223/6.

In reply, Jos Buttler's flawless 107* and cameos from Riyan Parag (34) and Powell (26) took RR across the finish line and sealed a 2-wicket win for the visitors. (ANI)

