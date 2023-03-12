Nairobi, Mar 12 (PTI) Indian golfer Manu Gandas found himself in Tied-53rd place after a mixed day at the Magical Kenya Open here.

At 3-under through 13 holes, Gandas seemed to be rising well up the leaderboard before he fell back due to a hat-trick of bogeys. He did manage to finish under par at 1-under 70 and has one more round to make up in the DP World Tour event.

Gandas earned his way into the DP World Tour via a strategic alliance between the DP World Tour and PGTI, where he topped the Order of Merit.

Gandas birdied the first, sixth and tenth but had bogeys on 14th, 15th and 16th before finding a birdie on 17th.

Gandas' friend and fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut.

Jorge Campillo carded the joint-lowest round of the tournament to take a one-stroke lead into the final round.

