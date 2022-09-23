Gurugram, Sep 23 (PTI) Gaurika Bishnoi ended a long title drought as she claimed the rain-curtailed 13th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour and moved up the Hero Order of Merit, here on Friday.

Gaurika, who last won in 2019, shot scores of 71-69 for a 36-hole total of 4-under 140. She finished a whopping six shots clear of the five-time winner Pranavi Urs (71-75).

The final round of the 13th Leg was cancelled on account of rain.

Gaurika also moved up the Order of Merit to the fourth place ahead of Jahanvi Bakshi. The top three spots are occupied by Pranavi, Hitaashee Bakshi and Seher Atwal.

The win was very satisfying for Gaurika, who at the start of 2022 had lost a play-off to Pranavi after the two had tied at the end of three rounds.

Gaurika had led for two days before Pranavi caught up and won on the first play-off hole.

Interestingly, the last time Gaurika won in June 2019, Pranavi, then an amateur, had finished second, three strokes behind.

Gaurika closed her second round with a hat-trick of birdies and carded 3-under 69, which played a crucial role. The win will act as a booster for Gaurika as she prepares for the Women's Indian Open, next month.

She became the sixth professional and the seventh different player to win a title this season. The other winners this season have been Pranavi (5), Hitaashee (3), Seher , Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari.

Sneha Singh, who turned professional during the course of the season, won once as an amateur.

The domestic Tour now takes a break ahead of the Hero Women's Indian Open, which returns to action after a gap of three years. After the 2019 edition, the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to Covid.

