Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar landed himself in an unnecessary controversy after making an unwarranted remark about Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer and his wife.

Gavaskar made the comment after Hetmyer, who returned to the playing XI after spending time with his wife for the birth of their child, came out to bat after the loss of five wickets with RR chasing 151 runs against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 70.

Gavaskar, sitting at the commentary box, said: "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?"

This statement did not go down well with twitterati, who blasted the former India skipper for his unsavoury remark.

Also Read | PSG vs Metz, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Hetmyer was blessed with a baby boy on May 10.

After the birth of his child, Hetmyer returned to India and joined the RR squad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)