It was 2009 when strategic time-outs were introduced in the IPL for the first time. Originally intended as a time to huddle together and re-group on game strategy during an inning, time-outs have now become the mainstay of how IPL sides plan their run chases or target defence mid-innings.

Often, strategic time-outs have also been catalysts to start or stop a side's momentum during innings, eventually influencing match outcomes.

Now, legends Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan and Graeme Swann gave viewers an inside scoop on how teams chart out their innings during a strategic time-out on JioCinema's Insiders Feed. Ex-KKR skipper Morgan said, "As a captain, you can utilize them to your advantage to try and break down the pace of play, particularly after a bad powerplay." Morgan then delved into the flipside of time-outs. "A lot of the time when you don't need the information it's the nervous energy from the dug-out that comes onto the field which is exactly what you do not need in a high-pressure moment. That's where good strong leadership in the dugout becomes more relevant. You don't want to be shouting and screaming messages when you've already had an hour-long meeting before the game."

The trio's observations came on the back of an animated discussion between Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra, skipper Hardik Pandya, and bowler Alzarri Joseph during their strategic time-out against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night.

Gayle then hilariously weighed in with two scenarios invariably at play around strategic time-outs, mimicking some of the pep talks he has received over the years at times. Swann also revealed Andy Flower's approach in his quintessential quirky style that turned into another light moment on air. "I know Andy Flower and if we didn't need one (strategic time-out), he'd go like - do we have to go on? I'd say we have to go, the cameras are on. He'd go right, (pointing fingers) you, you, and you, you're with me, look like you mean business. So we'd all stroll on and then you have nothing to say to each other."(ANI)

