Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Bengaluru FC (BFC) head coach Gerard Zaragoza expressed his disappointment after the Blues squandered a two-goal lead, eventually falling to a resilient Odisha FC (OFC) in their Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, the leagues' website reported.

The Blues (BFC) started the match strongly and deservedly took the lead in the 10th minute through Edgar Mendez. Captain Sunil Chhetri doubled the advantage three minutes later with a brilliant finish.

Also Read | India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Diego Mauricio cut the deficit with a penalty in the 29th minute after being fouled by Aleksander Jovanovic, who was sent off for the foul. Bengaluru FC's troubles continued as they conceded another penalty before halftime, which Mauricio converted calmly.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored to put the visitors in front in the 50th minute, and despite being a man down, Bengaluru FC couldn't find the equalizer, suffering back-to-back home defeats for the first time in 782 days.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Gears Up for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Clash Between Hyderabad and Vidarbha (Watch Video).

"It was that kind of game that we don't deserve what happened. We don't deserve it for sure," Zaragoza stated at the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

"I think that we played the first 20, 25 minutes, maybe the best football of the season. We could even have scored the third goal. We had everything under control, everything," he added.

The Blues tried their best in the second half with Zaragoza bringing in fresh legs, but it wasn't enough against Odisha FC with one man short, felt the head coach.

When quizzed about the halftime team talk, Zaragoza remarked, "The message was to be together. They have players like Jahouh and Boumous, who can keep the ball, whatever they want. I think it's not the best scenario to have 10 men against Odisha FC, but keep together, keep together, and wait for the chance that we will have. But finally, they scored the final goal."

After a fantastic start to the season, Bengaluru FC now find themselves behind in the League Shield race as they remain third in the table, nine points behind leaders Mohun Bagan SG. This defeat marked their third in the last four games in the ISL.

"The day this team stops the silly mistakes, no one will stop us. Believe me, no one! But we need to stop these mistakes," he said, as quoted by ISL.

"We have national team players here (in the team). I don't think that I need to explain to them that inside the box, they need to put their hands behind," Zaragoza commented. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)