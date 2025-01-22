Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): Hyderabad FC will host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), on Thursday, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The hosts, who sit at the bottom of the table with 10 points from 16 matches, will want to end their four-match losing streak against the fourth-placed Red Miners, who have accumulated 28 points from 15 encounters.

Jamshedpur FC emerged victorious in the reverse fixture in October last year, by a 2-1 margin, and another win here would mark their second league double over Hyderabad FC, having previously done so in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Red Miners will aim to replicate their recent defensive solidity, coming off a 3-0 away win against Mumbai City FC, which was their first away clean sheet of the season. They then drew 1-1 at home against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Jamshedpur FC are in a promising place in the competition currently. They have won thrice and drawn once in their last five games and are nine points off the top-placed Mariners (37).

However, the Jose Molina-coached side has played two more games (17) than Jamshedpur FC, showing that Khalid Jamil & Co. can cut the deficit with a run of prospective positive outcomes.

With a win here, they will displace the second-placed FC Goa (30), and the visitors will be aiming for just about that against a Hyderabad FC unit that comes into this game on the back of three draws in their previous four encounters.

The Red Miners will aim to maintain back-to-back away clean sheets in a single season for the first time since 2017-18. However, their defensive concerns against long-range strikes remain an issue, as they have given away a league-high eight goals from outside the box this season.

Jamshedpur FC have scored 23 goals and conceded 24 in the league so far. Jordan Murray has top-scored for them with five strikes, whereas Javi Hernandez and Javier Siverio have netted four times each, which also demonstrates their reliance on their foreign contingent in the frontline.

Hyderabad FC have scored in each of their last three home games, finding the back of the net four times in the process. They will aim to further this streak, which, if realised, would be their longest since early 2023.

Hyderabad FC have been quick to get on the offensive up front, with 42 per cent of their goals this season coming in the opening 15 minutes. However, they will need to address their defensive shortcomings, having conceded multiple goals in three of their last four meetings with Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath asked his players to be more clinical in their attacking third.

"We need to be more clinical in the final third. We need to win three points at home. Jamshedpur FC are very strong and we know that the match will be a strong one," he said, according to ISL press release.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil encouraged his players to perform well on the road.

"Our preparation for this game is the same as it has been so far. We need to do well in away matches. It's a must-win match of sorts for us tomorrow," he said.

The two teams have played 11 matches and Jamshedpur FC have won six of them. Four games have produced draws, whereas Hyderabad FC have emerged victorious once. (ANI)

