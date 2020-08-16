Cologne [Germany], Aug 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Europa League semi-finals against Sevilla, Manchester United's defender Harry Maguire has said that the side will aim to look to go into the finals.

The defender also said that every trophy is important and the side needs to win every knockout game.

"Getting to semi-finals is not good enough for this club. Obviously some competitions are bigger than others, but every trophy is really important for this club. Every final, every semi-final, every quarter-final you are playing, you have got to win," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.

"I think there is pressure to play for any club. I think when you are at that level, you feel the pressure to play for any club. Obviously Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. If you play for Manchester United, you are expected to go and win every game," he added.

In the 2019-20 season, Manchester United managed to reach the last four of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, but the side ended up losing the semi-final clash.

United lost the semis against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and had to suffer a defeat against Chelsea in the semis of FA Cup.

"Every goal that you concede is obviously in the limelight, it is scrutinised. For me, I think that is the biggest thing coming to this club. I knew that I had to deal with that," Maguire said.

"I have felt like I have dealt with it well because obviously there is going to be so many highs at the club but there is also going to be a lot of lows," he added.

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League later today. (ANI)

