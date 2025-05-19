Doha, May 19 (PTI) Indian women's doubles pair of Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale advanced to pre-quarterfinals but their compatriots Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee were knocked out of the World Table Tennis Championships, here on Monday.

Chitale and Ghorpade rallied from a game down to beat the Singaporean duo of Zeng Jian and Ser Lin Qian 6-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 in their round-of-32 clash.

However, the 14th-seeded Indian pair of Sutirtha and Ayhika suffered a straight-game defeat to the lower-ranked German duo of Annett Kaufmann and Xiaona Shan, losing 1-11, 11-13, 7-11 in just 23 minutes.

India's mixed doubles campaign also came to an end with Chitale and Manush Shah losing 0-3 (8-11, 9-11, 2-11) to the Korean pair of Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong.

It turned out to be a disappointing day for Shah, who endured a hat-trick of defeats.

After the mixed doubles loss, he was ousted from the men's singles event by sixth seed Felix Lebrun of France, going down 0-4 (5-11, 6-11, 6-11, 9-11) in the second round.

Later, Shah also exited the men's doubles competition. Partnering Manav Thakkar, the eighth-seeded Indian duo lost tamely 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 5-11 to the unseeded German pair of Benedikt Duda and Dang Qiu.

