Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill's elegant maiden double hundred carried India to an imposing 564 for seven at tea on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

Gill (265 batting) and Washington Sundar (42) added 144 runs for the seventh wicket as India weaved another strong passage of play.

Gill also became the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double hundred in a Test match in England.

The skipper also posted the highest individual score by an Indian batter on English soil, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221 scored at the Oval in 1979.

India had added 109 runs in the first session of the day with Gill and Ravindra Jadeja (89), two overnight batters, milking 203 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter was consumed by Josh Tongue.

