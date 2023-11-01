No Fireworks Display in Delhi, Mumbai During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches Due to Worsening Air Pollution

The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

Agency News PTI| Nov 01, 2023 10:38 AM IST
No Fireworks Display in Delhi, Mumbai During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches Due to Worsening Air Pollution
ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ImTanujSingh)

The BCCI has banned the display of fireworks during the remaining World Cup games in Delhi and Mumbai due to worsening air quality in the two mega cities.

Delhi has only one match left to host, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6, while Mumbai are scheduled to host two more league games, on November 2 and November 7, and the semifinal on November 15. Babar Azam Becomes Pakistan’s Sixth-Highest Run-Getter in International Cricket, Archives Feat in PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

“BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

"While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

The pollution situation has been alarming in Mumbai also. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the "deteriorating" air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue.

