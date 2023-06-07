Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Five-time world champions Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen were picked up by Ganges Grandmasters and SG Alpine Warriors respectively in the Players' Draft for the inaugural Global Chess League on Wednesday.

The Global Chess League will be held from June 21 to July 2 at the Dubai Chess & Culture Club in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

Six teams — Ganges Grandmasters, SP Alpine Warriors, Triveni Continental Kings, Chingari Gulf Titans, upGrad Mumba Masters and Balan Alaskan Knights — took part in the player draft held in Mumbai, roping in 36 front-line men and women chess players from across the globe.

The players were divided into six categories: Icon, Superstar Men 1, Superstar Men 2, Superstar Women 1, Superstar Women 2 and Prodigy. Anand, Carlsen and reigning world champion Ding Liren, who was drafted in by Triveni Continental Kings, were the pick of Icon Players.

The most notable draft in the Prodigy segment was India's chess whiz kid R Praggnanandhaa, the conqueror of Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa was drafted for 290 points, the highest in that section, by SG Alpine Warriors.

"I am delighted to be a part of team SG Alpine Warriors. From being on opposite sides of the table with most players to being on the same team, I am excited to meet my teammates and see how we can make the most of this experience and apply it to future competitions," said Praggnanandhaa after the draft.

In the Global Chess League, the six franchises will engage in a double round-robin format, playing a total of 10 matches. The matches will be decided using a best-of-six board scoring system, played simultaneously.

The top two teams from the league will advance to the final where the title of World Champion Franchise Team will be awarded to the winners. Teams have also been awarded 3 reserve players each in case any of the regular players are unavailable.

Teams: Balan Alaskan Knights: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Teimour Radjabov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Tan Zhongyi, Nino Batsiashvili, Raunak Sadhwani.

Chingari Gulf Titans: Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Daniil Dubov, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova, Andrey Esipenko.

Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand, Richárd Rapport, Leinier Domínguez Pérez, Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili, Javokhir Sindarov.

SG Alpine Warriors: Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi, Elisabeth Pahtz, Irina Krush, R Praggnanandhaa.

upGrad Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vidit Gujrathi, Alexander Grischuk, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Jonas Buhl Bjerre.

Triveni Contiental Kings: Ding Liren, Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi, Kateryna Lagno, Nana Dzagnidze.

