New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The highly anticipated Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) took a grand step forward with the unveiling of its Championship Trophy in a special ceremony held in Delhi on Sunday. The GI-PKL is scheduled to begin on April 18 in Gurugram.

The league has already garnered global attention with participation from teams representing countries like Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Germany, England, Norway, and Poland. The launch event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, further solidifying the GI-PKL's status as a premier global Kabaddi tournament, as per a press release from GI-PKL.

The Special Guest, D Suresh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana and former Indian kabaddi team captain Deepak Hooda unveiled the Championship Trophy alongside Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), President Kanthi D. Suresh.

Speaking at the GI-PKL trophy launch, D Suresh said, "Kabaddi is an integral part of India's sporting heritage, and it is heartening to see a global platform like GI-PKL take shape in Haryana. This initiative will not only provide a stage for international athletes but also boost Kabaddi's recognition as a potential Olympic sport."

The GI-PKL Championship Trophy stands out as a symbol of ultimate supremacy in the league, adding an exciting layer of competition. While both the men's and women's teams will have their respective winners, only one team will earn the honour of lifting the grand Championship Trophy.

Former Indian captain Deepak Hooda said, "This league will be a great platform for upcoming athletes. Kabaddi is a sport deeply rooted in rural areas, played across the country. I strongly believe that our players will take this league to greater heights and elevate the sport to a new level."

The inaugural season of GI-PKL, featuring 12 teams (6 men's and 6 women's teams), will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, reaching audiences across the world.

HIPSA, the Administrator of the League has also revealed six women's teams and six corresponding men's teams for the League. The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities.

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

Earlier this year, GI-PKL unveiled the captains of all franchises. While Shiv Prashad has been handed the captain duties for Bhojpuri Leopards, Vikash Dahiya will lead Haryanvi Sharks. Marathi Vultures and Punjabi Tigers have named Kapil Narwal and Sawin Narwal as captains respectively. Sunil Narwal will lead the Tamil Lions and Sandeep Kandola will captain the Telugu Panthers.

Pushpa Rana will lead the Haryanvi Eagles and Meena Kadyan will captain the Bhojpuri Leopardess. Marathi Falcons and Punjabi Tigress have named Tanu Sharma and Meera as captains respectively. While Julie Bhati will lead Telugu Cheetahs, Suman will oversee the captain's duties for Tamil Lioness.

HIPSA's past initiatives underline its commitment to Kabaddi's global growth. In March 2024, HIPSA ensured the Sport of Kabaddi was included in the Guinness World Record in an event held in Panchkula's Tau Devilal Stadium, which was graced by the Governor of Haryana, Shree Bandaru Dattatreya. (ANI)

