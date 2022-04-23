Kalyani (West Bengal), Apr 23 (PTI) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala on Saturday set an I-League record of most unbeaten streak -- 18 games -- after a facile 2-0 win over Punjab FC at the Kalyani Stadium here.

Having equalled Churchill Brothers record of 17 unbeaten games on the trot set 12 years ago in their previous match, Gokulam Kerala went past it on Saturday.

Also Read | KKR vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Last Over Thriller.

Jourdain Fletcher gave the Kerala side the lead in the 16th minute from a counter-attack.

Against the run of play, Gokulam increased their advantage in the 83rd minute after Sreekuttan's shot was saved by Jaspreet Singh. However, as he pushed the ball away, it was adjudged to have crossed the goal-line and a goal was awarded.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It was a double for Gokulam Kerala over the Punjab side having beaten them 3-1 in Phase 1.

It was Gokulam's 10th win in this I-League and the first in Phase 2 and swelled their tally to 33 points which meant being perched at the top of the standings.

In another match, two second-half goals by substitute Biswa Kumar Darjee (47th) and Pedro Javier Manzi (90+2) were enough for Rajasthan United to beat NEROCA FC 2-0 to end their four-game winless run at the Naihati Stadium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)