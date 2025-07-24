New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The endless bickering among the executive committee members of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is eroding the goodwill of the sports body, court-appointed observer SY Quraishi has said in a scathing assessment of the functioning of the NSF while seeking fresh elections.

The Delhi High Court had entrusted former Chief Election Commissioner Quraishi with the task of overseeing the functioning of EFI while responding to a petition from the Rajasthan Equestrian Association in November 2019.

The high court on May 29, 2024 had revived the executive committee elected in November 2019 as an interim arrangement.

However, Quraishi is not impressed with the way the EC members have been behaving in recent past and sought immediate elections to the sports body.

"The EC, after its revival has not been effective in dispensing with the responsibilities bestowed upon it and has unfortunately, resorted to endless quarrelling and expressions of aggression against each other.

"Instead of holding necessary discussions on the developmental issues plaguing the sport or the workings of Respondent 1 (EFI), the members have resorted to settling existing grudges against one another," Quraishi wrote in his highly critical report.

The former election commissioner also highlighted how warring factions recognise separate 'acting presidents', leading to conflict as they have been communicating with relevant authorities like the Sports Ministry, Indian Olympic Association and equestrian's world governing body FEI separately.

He also mentioned how a new email ID, and an entirely new website has been created and separate annual calendars issued, leading to confusion among riders.

"Certain section of EC members consider Mr. Harish Khokhar (vice president, finance) to be the legally appointed acting president whereas another section of EC members consider Col. Jagat Singh, Retd. (vice president tech) to be the legally appointed acting president of Respondent No. 1."

Quraishi also brought to the notice of the court how the conflict among the members escalated during the AGM held on August 18, 2024 when Khokkar was nominated to serve as the acting president.

"Distressingly, at the 62nd AGM, the acrimonious nature of the relationship between the members of the executive committee escalated to the extent of fisticuffs, with an attempt being made to hit Lt Gen MK Yadav, Retd and Maj Gen Sameer Lamba, a serving army officer.

"It is humbly submitted that in the experience of the undersigned, such an incident has not been witnessed in any NSF."

Quraishi further wrote that an EC meeting was held on April 11 this year and suspended secretary general Col Jaiveer Singh without court approval.

"Given that the entire EC, including the Secretary General, was reinstated by the order of this Hon'ble Court dated 29.05.2024, the undersigned advised the EC to obtain necessary approvals from this Hon'ble Court before implementing the resolution."

"....The undersigned humbly submits that the ultimate sufferers, for problems not of their making, are the young athletes. The endless bickering between the EC members have let down the years of efforts put in by these athletes in trying to represent our nation. It is also setting back the sport by several years as the goodwill of the EFI is being chipped away at the global stage."

"It is essential for this Hon'ble Court to intervene and issue necessary directions to ensure stability and ease of decision making for the foreseeable future, till the pending petitions are finally adjudicated and disposed of.

"To that effect, the undersigned considers it necessary to conduct fresh elections for the EC of Respondent No. 1, expeditiously and, under the supervision of this Hon'ble Court.

Quraishi also sought a forensic audit of the books of the federation for the past four terms (from 01.04.2008 to 31.03.2024).

It was also brought to the notice of the court that prestigious tournaments such as the Youth Asian Games 2025, Asian Games 2026 and Youth Olympics 2026 are approaching and to ensure that the EFI makes provision of logistical support to the athletes a meeting of the federation should be held at the earliest.

