Telangana [India], October 8 (ANI): The Government of Telangana is organizing the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6-11 2023, packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad to celebrate Hyderabad becoming the first city in India to host the Formula E race on 11th February 2023.

As part of this, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix.

K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD formally announced the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week today at Pragathi Bhavan by launching the website and unveiling the logo and flyer for the event in the presence of the Hon'ble Minister for Energy, G. Jagadish Reddy.

After the launch, K.T. Rama Rao said, "This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the state and using this opportunity to host the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad during the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world."

"The EV sector is the future of sustainable mobility and Telangana has stayed ahead of the curve in creating a favourable environment for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. We were one of the first states to launch the EV&ESS policy in 2020 and have also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group. Now, with the Hyderabad e-Prix and the e-Mobility Week, we are bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana. This event will provide fresh dynamism for this sunrise sector in the State and in India."

Sri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce Departments, added, "The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies and ancillary businesses in the world to showcase their latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility, and will enrich the growing EV ecosystem of the state. The events being conducted as part of this week will provide opportunities to interact with the best in the industry and potentially attract more investments to the state."

Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary for ITE&C and Industries and Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy IFS, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & External Engagement), Director of Electronics, Director, Automotives & EV, and the Chief Relations Officer were also present at the event. (ANI)

