Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 Player Auction to be held from May 31 to June 1, Gujarat Giants have made strategic changes ahead of the new season, including a new coaching staff, according to a release from Gujarat Giants.

The move aims to build a fearless, robust, and title-contending squad for the brand new campaign in season XII.

Jaivir Sharma has been appointed as the new head coach, while Varinder Singh Sandhu will take over as Assistant Coach of Gujarat Giants.

With over three decades of experience, Jaivir is among the most respected figures in Indian kabaddi. He is a championship-winning coach with an impressive track record and brings a wealth of experience along with tactical acumen to the leadership role.

Jaivir, who has been serving with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) since 1992, has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous national and international kabbadi players. Under his guidance, Indian team has clinched Gold medal at prestigious international events, including the Asian Games, Kabaddi World Cup and multiple marquee kabaddi championships.

"I'm excited to be joining Gujarat Giants. I look forward to developing a fearless and humble philosophy within the team, with the aim of making us one of the strongest contenders in the PKL. I'm grateful to Adani Sportsline for placing their trust in me and giving me this exciting opportunity. I'm eagerly looking forward to the PKL auction and building a strong, competitive squad," said Jaivir, as quoted from a release by Gujarat Giants

Since joining the league in 2017, Gujarat Giants has built a strong reputation for grooming star players such as Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Pawan Sehrawat, all of whom have become household names and key figures in the league.

Gujarat Giants, the two-time PKL finalists, also take pride in backing young coaching talent and offering them the platform to rise and shine. A prime example is Manpreet Singh, who came through the ranks to become one of the most successful coaches in PKL's history.

Continuing that tradition is Varinder, a talented coach with elite-level kabaddi experience and 17 years of exemplary service in the Indian armed forces. He brings a blend of leadership, discipline, and modern tactical insights to his new role with the Gujarat Giants. Varinder will work closely under the mentorship of Jaivir as he transitions into the league's setup.

Varinder has served as the head coach of the Indian women's kabaddi team, leading them to win multiple historic Gold medals, including at the 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, and the 6th Asian Kabaddi Championship 2025 in Iran. He was the coach of the Punjab state team and the Indian Air Force (IAF) at various tournaments, including the National Games 2023 and 2025, where he played a key role in inculcating a winning mindset among young players.

Speaking about his new role and his upcoming PKL debut as an assistant coach, Varinder said, "I'm really excited to join the Gujarat Giants' family. It's an incredible opportunity to be part of one of the biggest Kabaddi leagues in the world. I'm also eager to experience the player auction for the first time and look forward to building a solid squad for the new season. I'm committed to contributing to Gujarat Giants' success and helping the team achieve its collective goals with our Head Coach (Jaivir)."

Welcoming the dynamic new coaching staff, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "We are delighted to welcome Jaivir Sharma and Varinder Singh Sandhu to the Gujarat Giants family. Both bring valuable coaching experience and strong credentials to the table, and we are confident that their expertise will help Gujarat Giants achieve the ultimate goal of winning the title."

"At Adani Sportsline, it is part of our philosophy to support young players and coaches by providing them with the right platform to grow and excel. We believe [Varinder] Sandhu's addition to the team, under the mentorship of our experienced Head Coach [Jaivir], will strengthen our journey towards achieving great things for Gujarat Giants," he added. (ANI)

