New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the InBL Pro U25 came to a spectacular end at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday as the Gujarat Stallions clinched the title with a 77-69 comeback victory over the Punjab Warriors.

The Warriors led till halftime, but Mandeep Singh's 16 points off the bench proved decisive, with Duach and Hankerson contributing 14 points each, and Gujarat Stallions' resilience and firepower saw them crowned champions of the first-ever InBL Pro U25.

Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli Will Play International Cricket At Least Four More Years’ Says Star Indian Cricketer’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma.

BFI President Aadhav Arjuna and InBL Pro U25 Founder and Chairman Rupinder Brar awarded the Champions--Gujarat Stallions--and the runners-up--Punjab Warriors. Star Punjabi rapper Jazzy B was also featured, performing for the jam-packed stadium as part of the post-match celebrations.

The Warriors started strong, with Lucas Barker and Uche Dibiamaka helping them take an early five-point lead through solid defence and sharpshooting. Despite struggling initially, the Stallions dominated the boards, with Jock Perry controlling the paint and Trendon Hankerson sinking crucial three-pointers. Josh Duach's athletic layup pushed the Stallions ahead, but Taane Samuel's impact off the bench helped the Warriors close the first quarter three points up.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Announces Ticket Refund Process for Abandoned Games in Rawalpindi.

Momentum swung further in the Warriors' favour in the second quarter when Stokley Chaffee's two-handed dunk powered them to a 10-point lead. However, the Stallions fought back late, as Mandeep Singh and Hankerson struck from beyond the arc, and Perry's free throws trimmed the deficit to just two points at halftime.

Both teams ramped up their defensive intensity in the third quarter. While the Warriors focused on shutting down Nate Roberts in the paint, Hankerson and Singh's three-pointers pushed the Stallions ahead. With the Warriors over the foul limit, Duach capitalized, scoring seven quick points to give the Stallions a 10-point cushion heading into the final quarter.

In a tense fourth quarter, the Warriors battled back through Gurbaz Sandhu and Chaffee, drawing fouls and cutting the gap. But Hankerson's return to the floor reignited the Stallions' offence.

Mandeep Singh and Duach drained clutch three-pointers, stretching the lead to 14 points with three minutes remaining. Despite late pressure from the Warriors, the Stallions managed the clock expertly to seal their comeback victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)