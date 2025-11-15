Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) today announced their player retention list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, outlining the core group that will continue with the franchise ahead of the upcoming auction, as per a release from GT.

The Titans have retained key players including captain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj and others who remain central to the team's plans for the new season.

As part of the squad restructuring, the franchise has released Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka and Kulwant Khejroliya. These moves reflect the team's focus on maintaining balance and strengthening specific areas ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford was traded to the Mumbai Indians.

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, said, "Retention is always a strategic process and this year our aim was to secure a core that aligns with the vision of Gujarat Titans. We want continuity, balance and a strong pipeline that contributes to the future of Indian cricket. The players we've retained bring a mix of experience, potential and character, qualities that form the foundation of a successful franchise. This group allows us to plan with clarity as we prepare for the auction and the seasons ahead. Our commitment remains to build a stable, competitive and future-ready team. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the players released and wish them the very best for the next chapter in their careers," as quoted from a release by GT.

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra commented, "We've retained a group that gives us balance and clarity as we plan for the season ahead. We appreciate the efforts of the released players and wish them well for the future."

The 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, finished as runners-up last season. The team will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of Rs 12.9 crore, and they will have the opportunity to fill five spots in the squad, including four foreign player slots. With an exciting lineup already in place, the franchise is looking to continue its legacy and aim for another strong title challenge.

List of retained players: Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips.

Released players: Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka and Mahipal Lomror. (ANI)

