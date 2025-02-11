Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhary won her second gold medal of the National Games as she claimed the women's singles title after defeating Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra in straight sets on the concluding day of tennis competitions here on Tuesday.

Vaidehi, who won the women's doubles gold on Monday along with Zeel Desai, beat Vaishnavi 6-4, 6-4 in the singles summit clash at the Parade Ground tennis court.

Akanksha Nitture of Maharashtra and Amodini Naik of Karnataka won a bronze medal each.

The men's singles gold went to Ishak Iqbal of Services who made a comeback after losing the first set to beat Gujarat's Dev Javia 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in the final.

Manish Suresh Kumar of Tamil Nadu and Prajwal Dev of Karnataka pocketed a bronze medal each.

Tamil Nadu pair of Lohith Aksh Badrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arun Kumar clinched the mixed doubles gold after defeating Karnataka's Nikki K Poonacha and Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Haryana's Sunil Kumar and Aditi Rawat, and West Bengal's Nitin Kumar Sinha and Yubarani Banerjee took home a bronze medal each.

