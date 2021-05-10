New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Indian shooter Gurjoat Singh Khangura finished 34th in the men's skeet competition after firing a total score of 120 in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy on Monday, missing out on the finals berth after an impressive start.

The other shooter in the fray, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, ended in the 51st place after aggregating 118 over five rounds.

Gurjoat had started the day in 12th position after shooting 74 out of 75 in the qualification on the opening day of the competition.

Recently included as reserve member of the Indian Olympic squad, Gurjoat had looked in form in the first three rounds of the qualification.

Angad, who is set to compete in Tokyo in July, had returned a score of 71 on Sunday.

The top six qualify for the finals.

A total of 399 athletes from 56 countries are participating in the Lonato World Cup, which will be the penultimate one before the Olympics.

