New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Army marksman and Olympian Gurpreet Singh won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Sunday.

It was a Services 1-2-3 as Gurpreet's fellow Army man Neeraj Kumar and the Air Force's Shivam Shukla emerged second and third in the finals.

After topping qualification with a score of 580, Gurpreet shot 21 to win the low-scoring final.

Neeraj followed his senior marksman both in qualifying (577) and in the final (20).

