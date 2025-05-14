New Delhi [India] May 14 (ANI): By earning a silver and a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, gymnast Ashish Kumar made history and encouraged male gymnasts to ignite their intrinsic drive to succeed on the world stage, as per Olympic.com

As a member of the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Talent Identification and Development Committee (TIDC), the 34-year-old Indian gymnast is making a significant contribution.

Ashish Kumar, who also won a medal at the 2010 Asian Games, claimed that the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar, where the gymnastics tournament was held, provided the athletes with fantastic opportunities.

"Now the onus is on the players, coaches, and the federation to tap into this success and take it further. They have to ensure next-level performance," he said.

The Khelo India Scheme has given opportunities to gymnasts in their early teens, many of whom are exhibiting potential. According to Ashish Kumar, who is situated in Prayagraj, these athletes need to put in more effort in order to advance to the next level.

"Yes, we are seeing good performances from the athletes. But the real job starts now - proper development has to be ensured, especially among the boys," the 2010 Asian Games medallist said.

Ashish is a member of the TIDC, which is essential in finding talented athletes who may be inducted as Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) and receive training at National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs).

He believed here should be an overhaul of training philosophy in the sub-junior category, especially for gymnasts under 14.

"At that age, the body recovers quickly. Therefore, from the initial years itself, we have to stress on increasing their loading capacity with proper strength and conditioning schedule. If we keep things light early on, then by 25, their body won't be able to handle the load," Ashish Kumar explained.

Kumar emphasized physical training, recalling his own experience and the days he spent learning from Vladimir Chertkov, a foreign coach.

"When we were at the CWG camp in 2010, coach Vladimir made us push our limits," he said.

"He taught us how crucial it was to have a body capable of handling repeated strain. Like in an exam, you memorise something 20-30 times for perfection. In gymnastics, it's the same - you repeat movements till your body owns them," Ashish added.

Ashish Kumar also highlighted that male gymnasts need a sharper roadmap to catch up.

"Improvement is needed in male gymnastics. We've seen success among women recently, but men have a long way to go. That's where Khelo India can make the biggest impact - by identifying boys with potential and making them long-term athletes," he opined.

"However, the fire must come from within. You can give players the best facilities and equipment, but if they don't have that fire inside to achieve something bigger - like an international medal - nothing works. Many just feel content after getting a national medal. That mindset has to change," Ashish said. (ANI)

