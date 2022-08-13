Toronto, Aug 13 (AP) Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.

Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Also Read | Ballon d'Or 2022 Nominees: Check Full 30-Man Shortlist Named by France Football for Top Award.

The 15th-seeded Halep is 4-0 against the Gauff, the 18-year-old American seeded 10th.

In the night session, Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil ousted 12th-seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. On Thursday, Haddad Maia beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Also Read | Lionel Messi MISSES OUT on Ballon d'Or 2022 Shortlist As France Football Names Nominees for Top Award.

In the late match, 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic played Zheng Qinwen of China. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)