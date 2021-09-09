Manchester [UK], September 9 (ANI): After being named in India's T20 World Cup squad, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define him now.

Ashwin had last played a T20I for the Men in Blue in 2017, but he earned a call-up into the squad looking at his experience and performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life. Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now. #T20World Cup2021," tweeted Ashwin.

In the photo shared by Ashwin, the quote reads: "Every tunnel has light at the end of it but only those in the tunnel who believe in the light will live to see it."

Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma on Wednesday had said that good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) went in favour of experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as he was picked in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be hosted by the BCCI from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has been playing in the IPL regularly. He has performed well there. When you go into the World Cup, you need an off-spinner, everyone has an idea that the wickets in the UAE will get slower as IPL will also be played there. Spinners will get assistance so having an off-spinner holds the key. Washington Sundar is injured and Ashwin is an asset for the team. He has performed well in the IPL so that is why he has found a place for himself in the squad," said Sharma during a virtual press conference.

In a surprise move, R Ashwin was included in the team which will begin its campaign in the showpiece event against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. He had last played a T20I against West Indies in July 2017. Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on the squad and in a big announcement, former India skipper MS Dhoni was named as mentor of Team India for the event.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan.

Stand-byes: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur. (ANI)

