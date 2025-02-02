Sports News | Harbhajan Singh Congratulates Team India for Winning Women's U19 WC 2025

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday praised Team India for winning the Women's U19 World Cup 2025 and wished them for their future endeavours.

Agency News ANI| Feb 02, 2025 08:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Harbhajan Singh Congratulates Team India for Winning Women's U19 WC 2025
Indian Women's U19 Team receiving trophy from ICC Chairman Jay Shah. (Picture: X/@BCCI)

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday praised Team India for winning the Women's U19 World Cup 2025 and wished them for their future endeavours.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

In a self-made video, Harbhajan said that winning the World Cup is not a small thing. The former cricketer also hailed the support staff for their contribution to winning the prestigious title.

Also Read | IND 161/3 in 12 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2025: Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma Join Forces.

"I want to congratulate the World Cup-winning team. It was wonderful to see you win. Winning the World Cup is not a small thing. Well done to all the Champions and the support staff. Bring the trophy back home. All the very best going forward," Harbhajan Singh said in a self-made video.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Sports News | Harbhajan Singh Congratulates Team India for Winning Women's U19 WC 2025
Indian Women's U19 Team receiving trophy from ICC Chairman Jay Shah. (Picture: X/@BCCI)

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday praised Team India for winning the Women's U19 World Cup 2025 and wished them for their future endeavours.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

In a self-made video, Harbhajan said that winning the World Cup is not a small thing. The former cricketer also hailed the support staff for their contribution to winning the prestigious title.

Also Read | IND 161/3 in 12 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2025: Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma Join Forces.

"I want to congratulate the World Cup-winning team. It was wonderful to see you win. Winning the World Cup is not a small thing. Well done to all the Champions and the support staff. Bring the trophy back home. All the very best going forward," Harbhajan Singh said in a self-made video.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
100K+ searches
U19 Women's World Cup
20K+ searches
Under 19 World Cup
20K+ searches
Basant Panchami 2025: Date
10K+ searches
Vasantha Panchami in 2025
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

IND 237/7 in 18 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2025: Adil Rashid Ends Abhishek Sharma's Innings

  • 'New Sharma Ji Ka Beta Has Taken Over...' Fans Laud Abhishek Sharma With Funny Memes As He Smashes 37-Ball Century in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

  • FAA NOTAM System Outage: US Air Traffic Impacted as FAA's Pilot Warning System Goes Down Nationwide

  • Sanju Samson Hits Jofra Archer for a Six off the First Ball of IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Receives Applause From Bollywood Star Aamir Khan in Attendance at Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video)

  • ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Director SU Arun Kumar Gets Married; Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah and Other South Celebs Grace the Wedding (See Pics)

  • Donald Trump Tariffs on Imports: EU Vows To ‘Respond Firmly’ if Hit With ‘Unfair’ Tariffs

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Espanyol vs Real Madrid
    100K+ searches
    U19 Women's World Cup
    20K+ searches
    Under 19 World Cup
    20K+ searches
    Basant Panchami 2025: Date
    10K+ searches
    Vasantha Panchami in 2025
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel