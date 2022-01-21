New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harbhajan on Friday said that he has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the necessary precautions.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," Harbhajan tweeted.

In December last year, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the Men in Blue. He has 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he was not picked for the Indian side.

Harbhajan retired after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick.

Overall, the Jalandhar- born cricketer has played 367 international games, claimed 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs. (ANI)

