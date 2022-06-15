By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): All-rounder Hardik Pandya could lead the Indian team during its tour to Ireland, where they will play two T20Is from June 26.

As per sources, Pandya could lead the side as batter KL Rahul is not fit and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be joining the team which will play the fifth and final Test against England, which will start from July 1 onwards. Also, key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be joining the side which will play in England.

"Hardik Pandya could lead the team as KL Rahul is not fit yet and Pant will also join the team in UK for the final Test match against England. We have one name in the team, that is Hardik Pandya as he led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season and he is also the vice-captain during the ongoing T20I series against South Africa," a source told ANI.

In 15 IPL games this season, Pandya scored 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and four half-centuries. He also took eight wickets for his side, including a match-winning 3/17 in the finals against Rajasthan Royals.

Pandya has made a comeback to the national team and was appointed as Rishabh Pant's deputy for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa in which he has done well with the bat. (ANI)

