Canterbury [UK], September 22 (ANI): Following her side's 88-run loss to India in the second ODI, England captain Amy Jones admitted that Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is very tough to bowl to and found boundaries effortlessly no matter what line and length were being bowled to her.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive unbeaten hundred and brilliant spell from pacer Renuka Singh helped an all-round India defeat England by 88 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Canterbury to clinch the series on Wednesday.

"Every loss is tough and they got away from us at the end with the bat. Harman batted extremely well. We did not get close enough and did not get partnerships. She (Kaur) is very tough to bowl to, and for our young talents, this is good learning. Wherever we bowled, she was finding the boundary. There are points to be had in the next game, so we need to improve. With a lot of the senior ones missing, it is about giving opportunities to the youngsters and Lord's is one more step in that direction. A lot to play for as there are points to play for still," said Jones in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, India now has an unassailable 2-0 win in the series.

In the first innings, India registered a massive 333/5 in 50 overs, their highest total on English soil. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 143 off 111 balls with 18 fours and four sixes and had a 113-run stand with Harleen Deol, who scored 58 off 72 balls. Opener Smriti Mandhana also played a crucial knock of 40 off 51 balls. Charlie Dean was the leading bowler for England with 1/39.

In chase of 334, pacer Renuka Singh (4/57) dismantled English top order. Danni Wyatt (65), Alice Capsey (39) and captain Amy Jones (39) offered some resistance temporarily, with Wyatt and Capsey stitching a 55-run stand, followed by a 65-run stand between Wyatt and James. But the hosts were nowhere in contention after these two stands and lost wickets quickly. They lost the game by 88 runs after being bundled out for 245.

This is India women's first ODI series win on English soil since 1999.

Harmanpreet's explosive knock earned her the 'Player of the Match' award.

The third and final ODI will be played at Lord's on September 24. (ANI)

