Dublin [Ireland], June 27 (ANI): Harry Tector's unbeaten 64 guided Ireland to 108/4 against India in the first T20I of the two-match series here at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday.

After heavy rain, the assigned 20 overs were reduced to 12 per side with revised conditions. The powerplay was from one to four overs with only three bowlers who can bowl two overs and two bowlers could bowl three overs.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Transfer News: Chelsea Prepare New Proposal For Manchester City Winger.

For hosts, Harry Tector starred with the bat as he smashed 64 runs off 33 balls while for visitors Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Avesh Khan scalped one wicket apiece.

Men in Blue who were roaring to go enjoyed a blistering start in the match after winning the toss as in the very first over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the wicket of Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie. It was a good length ball that pitched outside off stump as the ball swung in the way inside and beat the drive of Andy Balbirnie to knock off the stumps.

Also Read | SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I 2022 in Dambulla.

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya then got the better of Paul Stirling in the second over of the innings. After getting smashed to the boundary, Pandya struck back with the wicket of Stirling. The Irish batter Stirling once again tried to go over the infield but he ended up holing it towards mid-off and the catch was taken there by Deepak Hooda.

After a pretty clean over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan joined the wicket-taking party in the 4th over. Avesh got the better of Gareth Delany as the Irishman gave the inside edge to wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik while trying to drive the ball. At the end of the powerplay, Ireland's score read 22/3.

Harry Tector smashed two boundaries in the 5th over of Axar Patel. In the very next over, Tector blasted the first maximum of the innings off Umran Malik who was making his debut for India.

The experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who was bowling his first over then gave only four runs in the seventh over of the innings. Lorcan Tucker then took matters into his own hands as he smashed back-to-back maximums off India's skipper in the 8th over.

In the 9th over, Yuzvendra Chahal sent dangerous-looking Lorcan Tucker back to the pavilion. Tucker moved across the stumps and slogged sweep the ball, which did not have enough distance as the catch was taken at deep mid-wicket by Axar Patel.

The falling of wickets had no impact on Harry Tector's pace as Irish batter took India vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar to downtown for a maximum and a boundary in the 10th over of the innings. Chahal again bowled a disciplined over as he gave only four runs in the penultimate over of the innings.

Tector got to his fifty in the last over before smashing a maximum off Avesh Khan in the same over.

Brief Scores: Ireland 108/4 (Harry Tector 64*, Lorcan Tucker 18; Yuzvendra Chahal 1-11) vs India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)