Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the IPL here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, RCB scored 165 for 6 in their IPL match against MI, who could only manage 111 in 18.1 overs.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored for RCB with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) also scored a half century.

Harshal Patel (4/17) took a hat-trick for RCB while Yuvendra Chahal picked up three wickets.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3/36). Mumbai Indians 111 all out in 18.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 43; Harshal Patel (4/17, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/11). PTI

