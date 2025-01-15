Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Haryana Gladiators have bolstered their squad following the players' draft ceremony held ahead of the Legend 90 League, set to take place in February.

The franchise has added several key players to their roster, including Rikki Clarke, Peter Trego, Chadwick Walton, Manan Sharma, Abu Nechim, Imran Khan, Ishank Jaggi, and Nagendra Chaudhary.

These new additions join former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, former Australian cricketer Ben Dunk, Sri Lankan all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, bowler Pawan Suyal and Indian players Anureet Singh and Praveen Gupta in the Haryana Gladiators lineup.

"We are thrilled to welcome these talented players to the Haryana Gladiators family. The inclusion of these experienced and dynamic players enhances the balance of our squad and will make us a formidable force in the Legend 90 League," said Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra, according to a Legend 90 League release.

Last month, Haryana Gladiators unveiled their logo of the team, a depiction of a roaring lion symbolizing courage, strength, and resilience.

The release said that Legend 90 is an exhilarating cricket tournament that unites legendary players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format. This unique league is a celebration of cricket's finest icons, bringing them back to the field to relive the glory and excitement they once created.

The League will feature various franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players, it added. (ANI)

