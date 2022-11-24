Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to grant a separate quota of three percent for outstanding sports persons (OSP) and eligible sports persons (ESP) of the state in its recruitment process.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs shall create a separate quota for this purpose and send a requisition to Haryana Staff Selection Commission for a separate recruitment drive for eligible OSPs and ESPs to the tune of three percent of total Group C posts in any given year.

"These quota posts will exist within selected few departments, namely Home Department, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, School Education Department and Elementary Education Department," Kaushal said in an official statement.

"Thus, while the calculation of the number of such posts will be as 3 percent of total Group C posts advertised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, these posts will be advertised for only the selected few departments as mentioned."

He further said that within this separate quota, first preference will be given to outstanding sports persons.

"The sports department will also send a requisition to Haryana Staff Selection Commission to be advertised separately by a selection process in which only OSP and ESP candidates will be allowed to apply," Kaushal said.

The chief secretary said that "ESP" means a sports person who has obtained a Sports Gradation Certificate of Grade 'C' or above under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

Similarly, "OSP" means a person who has obtained a Sports Gradation Certificate for appointment to Group 'C' post or above under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

