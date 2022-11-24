Odisha FC will face Chennaiyin FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 24, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams eye to get near the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Chennaiyin FC 3–1 Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022–23: Abdenasser El Khayati Shines As CFC Seal Crucial Three Points Against Jamshedpur FC

Odisha had a decent start to the season. They have won four out of the six games they played and are in a strong position in the race to catch up Hyderabad FC at the top. The iconic comeback victory they had against East Bengal in the last game will give them immense confidence. Meanwhile, after an inconsistent phase, Chennaiyin FC are back in the winning ways. Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s return has solidified the defence while the trio of Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa and Jiteswor Singh has been in fine form. Both teams will look forward to encash on their form and maintain a stronger position in the table. ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC Players Pay Tribute to Late Raaj Kumar, a Passionate Fan of Marina Machans Ahead of Match Against Mumbai City

When Is Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2022-23 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 24, 2022 (Thursday). The OFC vs CFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

