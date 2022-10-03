Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 3 (ANI): Following his side's 16-run win over South Africa in the second T20I, Indian captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his team has not been bowling well in death overs for the last five to six games and it needs to do better in this aspect.

David Miller's explosive ton went in vain as Indian bowlers hold their nerve to clinch the T20I series 2-0 after 16 run victory in the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

"[On team's batting approach] All of us came together and said it was what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it. What I have seen in the last 8-10 months is individuals putting their hands up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well. The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

"Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together. I am thinking of not playing Surya anymore and play him directly on 23 October (For T20 World Cup campaign opener against Pakistan). This is how is game is and we just want to keep him happy," he added.

With this win, India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by Proteas and they scored a massive 237/3 in their 20 overs. Explosive knocks from KL Rahul (57 off 28 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22 balls) and Virat Kohli (49* off 28 balls) helped Men in Blue reach this total.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj was the only bowler who looked good for Proteas, taking 2/23 in his four overs.

Chasing 238, South Africa lost opener Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw for a duck, thanks to pacer Arshdeep Singh's (2/62) opening spell. Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock formed a 45-run stand before Markram was dismissed by Axar Patel (1/53) for 33 off 19 balls.

Next, it was de Kock and David Miller who formed a 174-run stand for the fourth wicket but fell short of a win by 16 runs. Miller scored a brilliant century, 106* in just 47 balls. de Kock also scored 69* off 48 balls.

KL Rahul won the 'Man of the Match' award for his 57 off 28 balls.

The final T20I will be played on Tuesday at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Following this, the three-match ODI series between both teams will start on October 6. (ANI)

